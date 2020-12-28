Get Ready To Say Goodbye To Sabrina Spellman

Streaming
The end is here for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Netflix
A part of Netflix's Black Lives Matter Collection, this new original short combines animation, live-action, and spoken word to shine a spotlight on racial injustice.
Coming Dec. 28
Netflix
If you're wondering what to do with that fridge full of holiday leftovers, allow this new cooking competition show to bring you some inspiration. In it, cooks battle it out to see who can make the most impressive meals out of days-old grub.
Coming Dec. 30