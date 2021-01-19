2000s Nickelodeon Fans Will Want To Check Out Netflix This Week

Streaming
Winx Club is back and all grown up.
Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images
Jason Statham and James Franco square off in this 2013 thriller about a former DEA agent (Statham) who is forced back into action to confront the drug kingpin (Franco) who's wreaking havoc in his small town.
Coming Jan. 18
MarVista Entertainment
Released in 2020, this psychological thriller follows a young violinist who loses her ability to see after a seemingly random attack. During her recovery, her reality begins to unravel as she comes to realize the truth about what happened to her.
Coming Jan. 20