Have A Yes Day With Jennifer Garner On Netflix This Week

Streaming
And more things coming to the streaming service.
Netflix
A Hindu girl escapes an arranged marriage and falls in love with a Muslim boy in this gorgeous animated Indian movie.
Coming March 8
Netflix
A new twist on the classic Love It or List It formula, this reality series sees a wedding planner and real estate agent compete to win the budgets of couples who can afford a wedding or a house, but not both. It's a fun and lighthearted look at the financial hellscape in which millennials live.
Coming March 10