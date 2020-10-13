K-pop Stans Need To Check Out Netflix This Week

Streaming
They're diving deep into the girl group BLACKPINK.
Netflix
K-pop is a high-speed train that's rapidly taking over the music scene, so it's time to either get on board or get out of the way. This new original documentary highlights one of the genre's biggest and brightest acts, the girl group BLACKPINK.
Coming Oct. 14
Just in time for Halloween comes this family-friendly original film about a brave babysitter who must face off against a gaggle of ghouls after they snatch her young charge on All Hallow's Eve.
Coming Oct. 15