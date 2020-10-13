Streaming

K-pop Stans Need To Check Out Netflix This Week

They're diving deep into the girl group BLACKPINK.

By Johnny Brayson

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

K-pop is a high-speed train that's rapidly taking over the music scene, so it's time to either get on board or get out of the way. This new original documentary highlights one of the genre's biggest and brightest acts, the girl group BLACKPINK.

Coming Oct. 14

A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting

Just in time for Halloween comes this family-friendly original film about a brave babysitter who must face off against a gaggle of ghouls after they snatch her young charge on All Hallow's Eve.

Coming Oct. 15

