Netflix’s New Docuseries Explores The Fabulous Life Of The World’s Most Famous WAG

Streaming
I Am Georgina proves Georgina Rodríguez is more than just Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend.
Zac Goodwin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Since his 2002 debut, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned 32 trophies and become widely regarded as the sport’s best player. You probably follow the athlete on Instagram, where he holds over 395 million followers — the most of any individual on the platform.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images
You may not know as much about his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, who has nearly 30 million Instagram followers and only entered the public eye when their relationship began in 2017. Netflix’s new docuseries, I Am Georgina, will provide viewers with a look into the WAG’s life.