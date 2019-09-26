An adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley novel series is coming to the small screen. The Showtime series will centre on the story of Tom Ripley, a character made famous in the 1999 film version starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cate Blanchett. As per Variety, the much-anticipated series was first green-lit back in 2019, when Academy Award-winner Steven Zaillian was also confirmed as the drama’s writer and director. If you’re keen to learn more, you can find out everything there is to know about Ripley below.

When Does Ripley Air?

A Ripley premiere date is yet to be confirmed. In December 2019, Variety reported that production was scheduled to begin in Italy in September 2020. Although, this was likely delayed due to COVID-19 filming restrictions. In December 2021, Deadline also reported that further Ripley casting details had been released, meaning the series is likely still in production as of early 2022.

This could signal a late 2022 or 2023 air date. But, for now, at least, we’ll just have to wait and see.

What’s The Plot Of Ripley?

As previously mentioned, Ripley is adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s popular novel series, and will follow the character of Tom Ripley in 1960s New York as he travels to Italy after “he’s hired by a wealthy man to retrieve his vagabond son and return him to America,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. The synopsis added that deceit, fraud, and murder will inevitably ensue throughout the show’s eight episodes.

Who’s In The Cast Of Ripley?

Andrew Scott, the actor well known for his portrayal of Fleabag’s Hot Priest, will play the titular character of Tom Ripley. Although a departure from some of his previous roles, Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, has full confidence in the actor. “With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, inhabiting the iconic lead role, we feel confident that this will be a special one,” Levine said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As Deadline reported, Scott is joined in the cast of Ripley by Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) as Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Marge Sherwood, and Eliot Sumner (No Time To Die). Further casting details will likely be announced in the coming months.

Speaking of the forthcoming series, Showtime’s Levine said the network are “thrilled to have the supremely talented filmmaker, Steve Zaillian, adapt the singular saga of Tom Ripley from Patricia Highsmith’s novels as an ongoing series for Showtime,” per Stylist.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levine disclosed that Ripley is intended to have multiple seasons. “Ripley came to us with Steve Zaillian having optioned all five books. His original intent has been one book per season,” Levine explained.