New To Netflix The Week Of July 6

From Zac Efron eating poo to a thrilling Charlize Theron-led original movie, here is your guide to the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.

By Allison Piwowarski

A Kid From Coney Island

For The Last Dance fans, this new documentary follows the rise, fall, and rebound of basketball star Stephon Marbury, the two-time All-Star who played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009, before joining the Chinese Basketball Association.

Coming July 6

The Long Dumb Road

This 2018 film subverts everything you'd expect from a road trip movie as it follows young photographer Nat (Tony Revolori) and rough-around-the-edges Richard (Jason Mantzoukas) across the American Southwest as both men look for new beginnings and human connection.

Coming July 8

