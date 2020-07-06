Streaming
From Zac Efron eating poo to a thrilling Charlize Theron-led original movie, here is your guide to the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.
Courtesy of Significant Productions
For The Last Dance fans, this new documentary follows the rise, fall, and rebound of basketball star Stephon Marbury, the two-time All-Star who played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009, before joining the Chinese Basketball Association.
Coming July 6
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
This 2018 film subverts everything you'd expect from a road trip movie as it follows young photographer Nat (Tony Revolori) and rough-around-the-edges Richard (Jason Mantzoukas) across the American Southwest as both men look for new beginnings and human connection.
Coming July 8