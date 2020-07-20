The Barbz are about to get a very special new member: Nicki Minaj is pregnant with her first child. The rapper announced the news on Instagram with some new photos that showed off her baby bump — by wearing blinged-out bikinis, colorful wigs, and sky-high pearl heels, in typical Minaj fashion. The exciting news comes nine months after Minaj announced that she married Kenneth Petty, who she had been dating for about a year. Bustle reached out to representatives of Minaj for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The rapper initially kept her announcement mysterious, captioning her first photo with a simple "#Preggers" and leaving her second photo captionless. But Minaj opened up about how grateful she was to welcome her first child in her third post. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," she wrote. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj has been open about her desire to have a baby for years, even going to the extent of announcing that she was retiring from music to start her family in September 2019. "I've decided to retire & have my family," she wrote on Twitter, as per PEOPLE. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE."

More to come...