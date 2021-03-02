Although 23-year-old self-proclaimed "Jersey girl" Nickole Ciszak was born on April Fools' Day, she wasn't joking when she warned the coupled women of Temptation Island Season 3, "I'm about to steal your man." Despite her bold intro, Nickole has a sensitive side, too. When it comes to men, for example, she "falls hard and always wears her emotions on her sleeve," per her official USA Network show bio, and would "love nothing more than to come to Temptation Island, be her unique self, and find the love of her life."

Here's everything else to know about the Season 3 single.

Nickole's Job

Nickole graduated in 2019 from the University of Arizona with a major in Film and Television and a minor in Sports Management. According to her LinkedIn, she worked as a personal assistant on a student film, a peer academic consultant, and a photographer for Victoria Secret PINK's campus rep team while in college. Nickole also had a part-time job at New Jersey's Berkshire Valley Golf Course. After graduation, she began working for Ringwood, New Jersey-based audio technology company Wave Distro and NeoDen USA in Sept. 2019. It's unclear, however, if she's still currently employed by the company.

Nickole's Instagram

Since Nickole's Instagram consists almost exclusively of solo shots, it's difficult to gauge her current relationship status from social media. She does, however, frequently share her own wisdom on love and relationships — in addition to lots of lingerie and bikini modeling photos. On Valentine's Day, Nickole wrote that self-love "is the most important love," and even pitched herself as the Temptation Island Season 4 host after one particular meditation. The dance choreographer and model also brags in her Instagram bio that she has 160K followers on TikTok.

Other TV Appearances

Temptation Island isn't the first time Nickole has looked for love on TV. She shared on Instagram in September 2020 that she starred in a Singled Out episode on Quibi last year. "Nickole Searches for a Hype Mate," she captioned the Season 2 still. Her Backstage profile also lists a role as an extra in 2019 on HBO's The Deuce, which starred James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.