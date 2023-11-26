The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev’s mysterious new TikTok gave fans something to really sink their teeth into.

Ahead of several planned TVD cast reunions, the actor, who played Elena Gilbert on the CW series, posted a video on Nov. 26 that began with her making a “shush” motion and adding a knowing wink. Then, Dobrev kicked off a chain of several co-stars — including Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) and Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett) — pretending to pass the phone to each other.

Set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” and captioned with a “find my iPhone” hashtag, Dobrev’s clip also featured Candice King (Caroline Forbes), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan), Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson), and Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood), all making confused faces. They weren’t alone: In the comments, several fans asked, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!”

TVD Reunions Are Coming

Several other commenters excitedly anticipated a forthcoming TVD cast reunion. “DONT IM SCREAMING,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This is the best video I’ve ever seen.”

Though it remains to be seen if Dobrev and her Mystic Falls pals were hinting that something larger is in the works, several of them are confirmed to attend Epic’s I Was Feeling Festive convention, which run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 in Covington, Georgia, where TVD was filmed. (The event’s organizers also reposted Dobrev’s video on Instagram, thanking her for ushering in IWFF week.)

However, multiple disappointed TikTokers noted some fan favorites from the series, which ran from 2009 to 2017, were noticeably absent from the video, namely lead Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore), along with Phoebe Tonkin (Hayley Marshall) and Joseph Morgan (Niklaus “Klaus” Mikaelson).

“The hype isn’t real without Ian Somerhalder & Joseph Morgan,” one TikTok user commented on Dobrev’s post, which racked up nearly 4 million views within hours. Added another TVD fan, “You included tyler but not damon?!”

Though Somerhalder (who’s also Dobrev’s ex) was originally slated to attend the December convention, the organizers announced in August that he would “no longer be joining” them.

Damon devotees need not worry, though: Creation Entertainment also has Vampire Fan Weekends planned across the United States throughout 2024, with Wesley and Somerhalder confirmed, and “many more” cast members yet to be announced.