Seth Cohen is back — and no, a reboot of The O.C. isn’t on the horizon. Adam Brody returns to rom-com mode on Nobody Wants This alongside Veronica Mars herself, Kristen Bell, making for the ultimate nostalgic duo. When the Netflix series premiered on Sept. 26, viewers immediately began swooning like it was 2004 again.

Brody portrays Rabbi Noah Raklov (known as “Hot Rabbi” to some of his summer camp students), who becomes captivated by Bell’s Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster. Their growing romance is met with disdain from most of their relatives, with Noah’s family wanting him to reconcile with his ex-fiancé and not date outside of the Jewish faith.

However, love prevailed, and fans and critics alike are now praising the duo’s electric chemistry, especially Brody’s effortless charm. The renewed fanfare has made him the Internet’s boyfriend once again, nearly 20 years after he won teenagers’ hearts as Seth Cohen on The O.C.

The Seth Cohen Memories

Viewers have been reliving their adolescent crushes on Seth Cohen through Nobody Wants This, noting how Noah seems to be a much more charming, suave, and self-assured version of Brody’s breakout role. (They both also love kitchen gossip.)

“Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat,” one fan said.

“One day you’re 14 daydreaming about Adam Brody’s fictional character and next thing you know you’re 34 daydreaming about Adam Brody’s fictional character,” one user wrote, with another commenting, “I can confirm I am still in love with Adam Brody after two decades.”

Adam Brody’s Rizz

However, other fans are simply praising Brody’s leading man skills, with one viewer arguing that he leveled up “to a place of hotness that I didn’t think could be possible,” and others wondering why he hasn’t been a rom-com lead in more films and shows since The O.C. ended in 2007.

“Adam Brody is the perfect romance lead and we have severely underutilized that in the last 10-15 years,” one fan wrote. Another viewer added, “There are celeb crushes and then there’s whatever the hell I feel about Adam Brody.”