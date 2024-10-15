For the last few weeks, the internet has been obsessed with the love story of “hot rabbi” Noah (Adam Brody) and agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) in Nobody Wants This. Fans have been dissecting the characters’ dynamic and trading theories about what could happen next, and since Netflix confirmed Season 2 last week, that’s only intensified.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Erin Foster revealed that the writer’s room is currently three weeks deep into creating the sophomore season.

“I kind of always operated with the hope of a Season 2,” she told the outlet. “In thinking of Season 2, I don’t want to break that system that we have in place,” she said. “I think we’ll pick up mostly more or less where we left off. Not the same night, but the same moment of, ‘So, what now? How do we do this?’”

Many fans have been asking for longer episodes, but Foster isn’t convinced. “I think it’s always better leaving people asking for more, instead of people wishing that there were less,” she said. “I’m pretty sure we’re only getting 10 episodes, which seems like a full season to me.”

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the characters, Foster said Joanne’s future is still to be determined. The show drew from Foster’s experience converting to Judaism for love, but she told THR that Joanne might take a different path. “I’m not trying to dangle things and not give them to people,” she said.

Fans particularly loved the enemies-to-friends storyline between Noah and Joanne’s siblings — married dad Sasha (Timothy Simmons) and podcast co-host Morgan (Justine Lupe). One person summed up widespread feelings by captioning a fancam of the duo, “WE DONT GIVE A F*CK ABOUT PLATONIC FRIENDSHIPS WE WANT THEM TO CHEAT!!!”

But Foster shut down those hopes. “I think we’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing,” she told THR. “We want to see them together in Season 2, hanging out. ... I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker.”

The cast of Nobody Wants This. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

With that being said, Foster said there’s another arc in the works for Morgan, approved by Lupe. “Justine came in and we pitched it to her and she was like, ‘This is my dream storyline.’”

She’s also keeping an eye on a potential Season 3. “We keep coming up with storylines and being like, ‘That’s for Season 3,” she added. “And we’re like, ‘Should we just make a board and pitch out Season 3 to them at the same time?’ Because we have ideas.”