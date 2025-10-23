The dreamy, complicated romance of Nobody Wants This is back! Of course, you probably already knew that — and might have even breezed through the 10 new episodes right when they dropped on Oct. 23. After last season’s cliffhanger saw Noah declare his commitment to Joanne, fans were keen to see how the rabbi and romance podcaster would make their interfaith relationship work.

The couple reaches an impasse at the end of Season 2, but (spoilers ahead!) Joanne and Noah ultimately achieve some eleventh-hour clarity: Noah doesn’t care if Joanne converts to Judaism, telling her she’s his “soulmate” either way. Joanne, for her part, decides that she does want to convert after realizing — with some help from Esther — that she’s already developed a true sense of belonging in the faith.

So, what comes next? Here’s everything to know about a potential Nobody Wants This Season 3 so far.

Has Nobody Wants This Been Renewed For Season 3?

As of writing, Netflix hasn’t renewed Nobody Wants This. But take heart! Last year’s renewal announcement came two weeks after the first season premiered — so a potential update could arrive soon.

A Potential Release Date Window

Speaking of soon, Nobody Wants This moves fast! Justine Lupe (who plays Morgan) recently told Bustle that Season 2 was “two-and-a-half month shoot, if that.” If a potential third season follows a similar timeline and films in the spring, a fall 2026 premiere date feels very possible.

Fortunately, in their recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Nobody Wants This team revealed that the writers room is currently “blue-skying” ideas for a third season. The cast is looking ahead, too.

Erin Simkin/Netflix

“Personally, I see a lot of comedy coming out of Joanne attempting to study to take the Jewish SATs for conversion,” Kristen Bell recently told USA Today of her character’s future. “I'd love to have Joanne have to memorize some facts and crack open some books. I think that would be comedically entertaining for me to play at least.”

Indeed, the very idea for Nobody Wants This was born out of creator Erin Foster’s own journey with Judaism. As she wrote for the Los Angeles Times, “It was in the middle of conversion classes when I was telling my manager and producing partner, Oly Obst, about the fascinating people I was meeting there and how different everyone’s stories were. Then he looked at me and said, ‘That’s a show.’”

Expect To See Familiar Faces

You can likely count on seeing most of the Nobody Wants This cast — led by Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Jackie Tohn as Esther, and Timothy Simons as Sasha — return for a potential third outing.

Foster also told THR that she’d like to see Leighton Meester and Joe Gillette — who play momfluencer Abby and her husband, Gabe — in future seasons.