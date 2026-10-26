Netflix’s swoony rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, may be so named for the family and friends who don’t think Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) should be together. (Spoilers ahead.) But as they prove they’re in it for the long haul in Season 3, another pairing has become even more polarizing among their loved ones — and viewers, too.

From the start, Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha’s (Timothy Simons) banter-filled friendship has mostly played out on the sidelines of their respective siblings’ love story, but there have always been hints of something between them.

In Season 3, which dropped on Oct. 22, they finally act on their long-running tension on a trip to New York City, where Sasha supports Morgan during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The one-bed trope? Morgan’s back-and-forth in their hotel room, pining to be with Sasha but not sure how to express it — until he makes it clear he’s down bad, too? Oooh. After Morgan leaves without a word the next morning, Sasha decides he’s not ready to start a relationship that could “blow up” at a moment’s notice, especially since he’s still freshly separated from his ex, Esther (Jackie Tohn).

Emily V. Aragones/Netflix

Fans who prefer Morgan and Sasha to be purely platonic might have seen the ensuing turmoil — with Morgan refusing to be in the same room as Sasha — as evidence they’re not meant to be. But as someone who unabashedly ships on-screen friends and colleagues (The Bear’s Sydney and Carmy are, in fact, in love), I see a chemistry that’s too buzzy and earned to write off. Even Morgan knew it from the start, telling Sasha in the first season finale: “Stop saying that it’s not weird when we both know that it kind of is.”

But alas, it should take a beat before they actually get together because they’re both nursing some love-life wounds. Morgan nearly married her therapist last season, while Sasha isn’t far into his separation and is still figuring out what that co-parenting relationship looks like. They could use time to reflect and regroup instead of immediately jumping into something new.

Still, Morgan and Sasha’s ill-fated fling proves they have the dramatic legs to go the distance — perhaps setting up a slow burn that pays off seasons into the future, should the series score a renewal (or several). After all, Joanne and Noah are married now! And while that will come with plenty of juicy storylines, someone will have to carry the will-they-won’t-they torch.

By bringing Morgan and Sasha together, even if only to tear them apart an episode later, Nobody Wants This has confirmed that these two might have a love story as rich and compelling as their new in-laws’.