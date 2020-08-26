Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has met her match: Noel Roberts of Million Dollar Beach House. The real estate broker appears to get the villain edit in the new Netflix series, which like Selling Sunset follows a group of high-profile agents showing luxury homes and enjoying affluent lifestyles. But these realtors — Noel, Peggy, Michael, Jimmy, and J.B. — work in the Hamptons instead of Hollywood.

The series trailer previews the drama that unfolds between the coworkers, and in one clip, Peggy calls Noel "phony," to which he replies, “If you want a friend, buy a dog." Later, Peggy tells the camera that she's "never met another broker as rude as Noel.”

According to his bio for Nest Seekers International, the brokerage the cast works for, Noel has a decade of experience in the business and is head of the firm's "boutique practice," Nest Seekers Private Client, which serves a specific demographic of "high net-worth individuals, their families, family offices, C-Suite executives, athletes, [and] entertainers." While his real estate clientele largely consists of referrals, per his bio, he is also the founder of Private Client Members, a luxury concierge service that offers transportation, security, personal shopping, and more to high-profile individuals.

Noel's Instagram showcases those services, as well as property listings and impressive drone-captured snippets of his own indulgent life. In one grid clip, he's walking through a hangar promoting Private Client Members. "You call the number, we get it done for you. Anything," he says. "I don't care if you're in Miami, I don't care if you're in L.A., Hong Kong — I can have a chopper or a jet fueled up waiting for you in an hour."

When he's not working, Roberts is typically on the beach, on the water, marveling art, or enjoying a glass of wine and cigar. Oh, and he also plays the piano. But not just any piano — a grand one.