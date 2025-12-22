Kim Kardashian better watch out, because North West is coming for her social media throne. On Dec. 20, the reality star’s 12-year-old daughter officially joined Instagram, and for her debut post, she paid a subtle tribute to her mother.

Captioning the photo “first post,” North shared a blurry snapshot of her flashing two peace signs, recreating Kardashian’s signature pose, in a dark room filled with lit-up Christmas decorations. She wore an oversized printed Balenciaga football jersey, black miniskirt, and chainlink combat boots, also taking style cues from her mom, a longtime ambassador of Balenciaga.

Just a day later, North shared her second Instagram post, a photo of her hands covering her face while wearing a furry ski hat emblazoned with “NOR11.” However, she seemed to be teasing a new project to come, captioning her post with just the “soon” arrow emoji.

As of press time, North has already garnered over 400,000 followers, including her mom and famous grandmother, Kris Jenner. While none of her other famous relatives have followed her yet, including her aunts Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, she’s likely not offended, considering that North doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram yet.

Are North’s Parents Involved?

The bio of North’s Instagram explains that the account is managed by her parents, insinuating that her father, Kanye West, likely approves of this venture and has some say over what gets posted. He previously spoke out against her having a joint TikTok with Kardashian in 2022, which remains active to this day, with North posting videos of her dancing with her mom, siblings, and friends.

North has also used TikTok to respond directly to critics. In recent months, she’s experimented with fake tattoos and piercings, including one on her middle finger that caused some backlash. “This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing," she wrote over the clip, in which North lip-synced to viral audio that said, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together."

If she’s already outspoken on TikTok, it wouldn’t be surprising if North (and her mother) brought the same energy to Instagram.