The debut season of Prime Video’s Off Campus tells the story of Hannah and Garrett, classmates who agree to a fake-dating scheme that stirs up a very real connection. Of course, theirs is only the first novel in Elle Kennedy’s steamy hockey romance series — and many of the characters you meet in Season 1 will indeed go on to experience their own love stories.

But what of Justin Kohl, the musician crush whose attention Hannah tries to catch by pretending to date Garrett in the first place?

Showrunner Louisa Levy recently told TV Guide that Josh Heuston (who plays Justin) will not appear in Season 2, but she’s keeping the door open. “I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point,” she said. “We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we’ll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don’t have him [available] next season, but never say never.”

As for what Justin is up to in the meantime, Heuston recently theorized to Bustle: “Justin’s just trying to figure out what to do after his little heartbreak. So I think he could end up anywhere.”

Co-star Mika Abdalla joked, “On a retreat?”

“On a retreat, yeah. Therapy,” Heuston said, before adding with a laugh: “Or alone... the rest of his life.”

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Of course, fans of Kennedy’s novels know the last hypothetical isn’t likely to pan out. While Justin isn’t the central focus of an Off Campus novel (those go to Garrett’s teammates Logan, Dean, and Tucker), he is mentioned several times after the first book, The Deal.

As Levy mentioned, he actually has a relationship with Hannah’s friend, a drama student named Stella. And because Justin is a musician — not a football player, like he is in the books — they’ll have their shared love of the arts to bond over.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

It’s not the only tweak to Justin’s character, of course. “There’s a bunch of things that change in the creative process,” Heuston says. “Like, Justin was American up until the first day of filming. And now he’s got an Aussie accent, which is fun. I like to represent the home team.” (Heuston indeed hails from Australia.)

Heuston also had a say in Justin’s edgy vibe. “I’ve added tattoos on the neck and the hand and stuff to give him that rock-star aesthetic. I feel like him having a neck tat in college is kind of a statement in itself.”