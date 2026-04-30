Forbidden romance lovers, prepare to swoon.

Netflix has released a trailer for its latest romantic comedy, Office Romance, starring none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Releasing on June 5, the film sees Lopez play a workaholic airline CEO, Jackie Cruz, whose employees aren’t even allowed to breathe in her presence, but that all changes when Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) is hired as the company’s newest lawyer. Their secret office romance takes off, but must be kept secret, making both of them wonder what’s more important: work or love?

Raunchy, funny, and heartwarming, the trailer teases plenty of fun shots for what lies ahead: Jackie and Daniel hooking up in the office elevator, flying a company plane together, and dancing together in a bar while Jackie is seemingly being deposed in the Dominican Republic. The heat turns up when the board threatens to throw Jackie out of office when their workplace romance is discovered, and plenty of questions from both sides about whether this is something worth sacrificing their jobs for.

“If we got caught, it could destroy everything I’ve built,” Lopez’s voiceover says over a tender shot of the two leaning towards each other.

Written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, Office Romance is directed by Ol Parker, who is best known for projects like Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Ticket to Paradise. Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, and Jodie Whittaker also star.

While filming on set, Goldstein had nothing but glowing things to say about working with J.Lo.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”