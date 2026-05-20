Don't Like Your Favorite Artist's New Song? Then Stop Listening.

The relationship between a stan and their favorite artists can be a fulfilling and beautiful bond. But some fans are doing way too much, and as the great NeNe Leakes once said, “It’s getting weird.”

In recent weeks, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli xcx have been the targets of “open letters” from their respective fans, which go beyond expressing disappointment over their new singles.

In Rodrigo’s case, one fan complained that her song “drop dead” had too many “similarities to other artists” without providing evidence, and criticized her for blocking country artist Ella Langley from the top of the Billboard charts (despite her currently being number one). Meanwhile, another fan demanded a “proper rock album,” as if she hadn’t done rock-inspired fare for her entire career.

On the flip side, a Charli xcx fan used “Rock Music” to criticize her artistry, saying she’s lost her experimental edge and instead is “blending into whatever scene feels current,” without considering her intent. Charli herself seemed to respond to these complaints on X, writing, “I’m not trying to repel people away or convince people into liking me. I’m doing what I feel is truthful to me.”

My question is: Who gave these fans the right?

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It’s become apparent in recent years that fandoms can be more of a nuisance than a support system, and artists are suffering mentally or getting defensive as a result. No one is immune to criticism of the music they put out, but these letters seem to stem from entitlement and undue expectations.

Being a loyal fan through thick and thin is not something to be dismissed (and as someone whose favorite artist will always be Britney Spears, I speak from experience). However, standom is not a life sentence, nor is it forced upon anyone. You connected with singers for one reason or another and chose to support their journeys. Great artists are grateful for our devotion, but they never asked for it.

Therefore, they’re not obligated to switch gears or heed feedback when their artistic vision doesn’t align with your ideas of what they should be doing. If you cringe at your favorite artist’s new song, it doesn’t mean they’re doing something wrong or compromising their integrity. The music just wasn’t made for you, and that’s OK.

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There is no obligation to listen, and nothing is stopping you from leaving the fandom and checking back in when things are more to your liking. Even Club Chalamet, of all fan accounts, is aware of this, seeming to slowly disengage from Timothée Chalamet (though she may say otherwise) and creating a new fan page dedicated to Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

No artist will ever please everyone, including their own fan base, and it doesn’t do anyone any good if stans try to control their idol’s artistry or refuse to let them evolve. It just makes you look lame.