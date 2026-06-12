Just five years ago, Olivia Rodrigo got her “drivers license” and cried over losing her first love. Now, she knows what she wants. On June 12, the singer released her long-awaited third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which tells a love story from beginning to end. And on the new song “expectations,” she’s setting some standards for her next romance — and that’s called growth.

On the track, co-written and produced with her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, Rodrigo gets dancier than ever before, recalling a former flame who was hopelessly unqualified to be her lover over groovy synths and ’80s guitars. “I met him at a party, I think he was on drugs,” she begins. “He wasn’t smart or funny, I convinced myself he was.”

Thankfully, Rodrigo quickly realized that she was blinded by lust and decided to set some ground rules for herself on the uber-catchy chorus, laced with her signature sarcasm. “I won’t settle for a guy with a fake job / He seems so desperate for loving, but baby, I’m not,” she sings. “I’m not kissing any boy that is passive, their indecision is painfully unattractivе.”

The new album is split into two halves, beginning with the head-over-heels phase of a relationship that unravels across the album, leading to heartbreak and, finally, renewed optimism on “expectations.” The album is rumored to be inspired by her relationship with Louis Partridge, from whom she reportedly split in December, but has yet to confirm. For any future suitors that want to take notes, Rodrigo has now laid out all of her requirements (mainly a real job).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Expectations” Lyrics

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Read the full lyrics for Rodrigo’s new song “expectations” below.

I met him at a party, I think he was on drugs

He wasn’t smart or funny, I convinced myself he was

He had a great apartment and a car his parents bought

I thought that he was perfect, and now his number’s blocked

Took a couple months (Took a couple months)

But now I am secure (Now I am secure)

I am so evolved (I am so evolved)

Now I ask for more and more and more and more and more

I won’t settle for a guy with a fake job

He seems so desperate for loving, but baby, I’m not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful considеration

I’m not kissing any boy that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractivе

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

So I hit the new year like a single girl at a Vegas bar

Rocking my mini dress with a vodka cran’ and an open heart

Yeah, I’ve got hope, yeah, I’ve got drive, I will not lose my faith

Don’t think my future husband’s at this bar in Silver Lake

But in a couple months (In a couple months)

A man will be procured (This man will be procured)

He will be evolved (He will be evolved)

And I will be adored, adored, adored, adored, adored

I won’t settle for a guy with a fake job

He seems so desperate for loving, but baby, I’m not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I’m not kissing any boy that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

I’ve got big expectations, I’ve got real big expectations

I’ve got big expectations, I’ve got real big expectations

She’s got big expectations, she’s got real big expectations

She’s got big expectations, she’s got real big expectations

I won’t settle for a guy with a fake job

He seems so desperate for loving, but, baby, I’m not (Baby, I’m not)

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration (I take, I take)

I’m not kissing any boy that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I’ve got expectations