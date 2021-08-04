Celebrity

8 Powerful Athlete Protests In Olympics History

From Raven Saunders to Gwen Berry, these pros took a stand for what they believe in.

Raven Saunders makes an 'X' with her wrists on the podium of the women's shot put event after receiv...
INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images
By Emlyn Travis

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues, or other areas.” If violated, athletes face fines, suspensions, and potentially expulsion from the Games.

Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In July, the IOC revealed that athletes may protest “prior to the start of the competition” in mixed zones, interviews, and during press conferences, but not on the podium, per NBC.

Tap