High school murder mysteries are a dime a dozen, but none have been quite as riveting as Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, which premiered its second season on Oct. 20. The whodunit thriller, based on Karen M. McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, follows five Bayview High students who raise suspicions when they are assigned detention, and only four of them walk out alive. The show’s main quartet, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) managed to survive the attempts on their lives in Season 1, but with a Simon Says-style killer stalking them in Season 2, who’s to say how many will be left alive for a potential Season 3.

While Peacock has not officially announced a third season of One Of Us Is Lying, that shouldn’t discourage fans. Season 1 closely followed the storyline of McManus’ 2017 thriller novel, and Season 2 was based on the book's sequel, One Of Us Is Next. As it stands, McManus is due to release the third book, titled One Of Us Is Back, in 2023. It’s likely Peacock will want to complete the trilogy and continue with its high school thriller since the streamer will have the source material at their disposal by next year.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

If Peacock does move ahead with Season 3, audiences shouldn’t expect any new episodes until late 2023 after McManus’ third entry into the book series comes out. If the book drops in early 2023, there’s a chance that Season 3 could debut during the same year.

Matt Groesch/Peacock

Season 1 premiered in October 2020, while Season 2 made its way to Peacock a year later in October 2021. If the production schedule is able to maintain its pace, it’s not out of the question that audiences could ultimately get the third season by October 2023.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 Plot

The brief plot synopsis for the third book in the series, One Of Us Is Back, reveals that one of the core Bayview crew members goes missing. To make things worse, someone makes an unexpected and unwelcome return to the high school. Though vague, expect Season 3 to follow this storyline.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 Cast

As is often the case with murder mysteries, it’s hard to say who’ll be around from season to season. Everyone’s life is on the line again, explained Cooper Van Grootel in an interview with Paste Magazine. “The stakes are just higher,” he said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Our characters have to go through this again? This is happening again?’” If the stakes are truly raised, it’s possible that one of Bayview’s main characters may not make it to the next season. However, one of the group members disappearing is said to happen in the upcoming book. With Addy, Cooper, Bronwyn, and Nate likely safe for the season, it opens things up for characters like Janae (Jessica McLeod) or Maeve (Melissa Collazo) to meet a dramatic end soon.

This article will be updated as more information about One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 becomes available.