Like a hearty Scottish breakfast, Outlander: Blood of My Blood has kept fans fed as they wait for Claire and Jamie’s journey to continue in the eighth (and final) season of the flagship series. Of course, the prequel spinoff has quickly taken on a life of its own — with viewers swooning over the intersecting love stories that formed the Beauchamp and Fraser families.

Fortunately, their saga doesn’t end with the Oct. 10 finale. Blood of My Blood was renewed for Season 2 even before the show first premiered — suggesting that Starz has big plans for this next chapter (or is it the first chapter?) in Outlander lore.

Here’s everything to know about Blood of My Blood Season 2’s release date window, cast, plot, and more.

Season 2 Is In The Works

While there’s no release date just yet, a big update: Blood of My Blood Season 2 began filming this summer. For reference, Season 1 filmed for seven months and wrapped in July 2024, roughly a year before airing. If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, it could arrive by early 2027 — or even sooner, should Blood of My Blood echo Outlander in releasing one season per year (with a few exceptions).

Family Reunion?

The Blood of My Blood cast is led by Harriet Slater as Ellen, Jamie Roy as Brian, Hermione Corfield as Julia, and Jeremy Irvine as Henry. And Season 1 leaves both couples in their own perilous predicaments (spoilers ahead!) with Ellen and Brian facing the reality of looming rebellion, and Julia and Henry making a split-second decision at the stones while being pursued.

Starz

While Julia urges Henry to go through the stones — as her marriage to Lord Lovat might protect her, but not him — he ultimately seems to sacrifice his fate to protect his family. “My heart is with you, forever. You, William, and Claire,” he says, before grabbing her hand and putting it to the stone.

Due to the cliffhanger, viewers can only theorize as to what happens next. But in a recent interview with Decider, Diana Gabaldon — author of Outlander, and a writer on the new series — said that looking toward Season 2, “what they do with Henry in the very beginning is both very dramatic and heart-wrenching.” Yikes!

Because Blood of My Blood is not based on a book, there’s no direct source material for fans to reference in the meantime. Gabaldon is working on a prequel novel, but the Beauchamps’ time travel is very much an invention for TV. As the author has put plainly, “The books are the books and the show is the show.”