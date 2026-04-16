Outlander is nearing its end, but don’t put your tartan away just yet. The first trailer for Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 has arrived — and it teases a swoony, century-hopping return to Scotland.

The prequel spin-off, which debuted last year, follows Claire and Jamie’s parents through their own intersecting love stories: Julia and Henry Beauchamp, who stumble back in time while touring the Highlands, and Ellen and Brian Fraser, whose star-crossed romance plays out against uncertain times in 18th-century Scotland.

Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger for both couples. Julia and Henry attempt to travel back through the stones with their baby, William — but it’s unclear if they make it. Elsewhere, Ellen and Brian face the official beginning of the 1715 Jacobite Rising.

The Season 2 teaser trailer doesn’t give too much away — but it does show Brian rushing into battle as Ellen narrates, “You will come back to me,” a sweet nod to Jamie and Claire’s Outlander relationship.

In this next chapter, “the two young couples will be tested and separated by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion,” per Starz.

Starz also confirmed that Blood of My Blood Season 2 will premiere this fall. The quick turnaround time might not come as too much of a surprise, of course — as the show was actually renewed before its first season even premiered.

Its swift return will likely come as a balm for Outlander fans. Ditto for showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, who oversees both series. As he recently told Vanity Fair, “Blood of My Blood helped us deal with the end of Outlander. If we didn’t have it, I think the final season would’ve been much more difficult for us because then it would’ve literally been the end of a journey that, for me, is going on 14 years of my life. I’ve seen marriages and kids born. It’s crazy how much we’ve grown as a family together.”

Starz

By virtue of its premise, Blood of My Blood is steeped in Outlander lore. So, naturally, fans are already wondering how directly the two shows will connect — including the theory that Claire’s baby brother, William, might grow up to be a character viewers know from the original series. Roberts has hinted that major reveals could be coming, teasing to Decider that “heads might explode” at what he has up his sleeve.