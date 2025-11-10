The first season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood served as a welcome bridge between Jamie and Claire’s love story and those of their parents. Now, it’s time to return to the flagship series for one final, swoon-worthy adventure.

Here’s everything to know about Outlander Season 8 ahead of its return next year.

When Is The Outlander Season 8 Release Date?

While Outlander’s final season wrapped filming in fall 2024, the on-screen goodbye begins in spring 2026 — Friday, March 6, to be exact. The previously released teaser trailer revisits some of Jamie and Claire’s defining moments from across Outlander, and teases a development that’s fueled many a fan theory: Claire being shocked to see someone off-screen and wondering aloud, “Is it possible?”

What To Expect From The Final Chapter

Season 8 will follow Jamie and Claire back in Fraser’s Ridge. Per Starz’s official synopsis, “While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

Since the Outlander lore has expanded with the arrival of Blood of My Blood, fans may wonder how (or if) the prequel spinoff will factor into Season 8. But Matthew B. Roberts — the showrunner of both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood — has ruled out an overt crossover, telling Today that he doesn’t “want to mess with the canon” of the original series. “I don’t want to unwind that. That’s not what this is about,” he said. “Outlander fans who love that show, I want them to know that it’s secure. We’re not going to get into that.”

Starz

Anyway, the main Outlander timeline has enough loose ends to tie up — including the question of whether Jamie and Claire’s stillborn daughter, Faith, might have actually survived all those years ago. As Roberts told TVLine, “Hopefully we tie it up in a bow with the answers and the explanations and what happens and the ramifications of all that on Jamie and Claire.”

The core Outlander cast includes Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, and Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie.

As Heughan recently told the New York Post of his on-screen soulmate, “Caitríona and I are going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are firm friends, and have been through this amazing journey together.”