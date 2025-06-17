Owen Thiele’s Pride Month is off to an outrageously good start. The L.A.-based actor has roles in a pair of buzzy TV shows that dropped less than two weeks apart in May: first as George, an out gay sophomore to Benito Skinner’s closeted freshman in Amazon Prime’s Overcompensating; then, as Anton Evans in FX’s Adults, hailed as a Gen Z spin on Friends. None of it, however, would have happened without Brandy. Thiele was 5 years old when he fell in love with the singer’s portrayal of Cinderella, and he credits her for influencing his confidence, style, and even his voice. Now, as he experiences his own Cinderella moment in Hollywood, the 28-year-old says he’s still trying to channel Brandy’s perennial princess poise.

Cinderella with Brandy and Whitney Houston was the first time I saw somebody who remotely looked like me in a Disney movie — and growing up wanting to be a performer, Disney was the all-time dream. Seeing Brandy, I was like, “Oh my God, that can be me. If a beautiful Black woman can be a princess, I can be gay!” Cinderella is still a yearly watch for me.

Then I fell in love with Brandy’s pop career, and I’ve been following her ever since. I remember listening to “In My Own Little Corner,” a song from Cinderella, and trying to mimic her tone. I think that’s actually why I have a raspy voice like she does. And because of Brandy, I had box braids at age 6 and kept them until I was 17.

I was very, very young when I realized I wanted to act. In first grade, my teachers would let me have “talent show time,” where I would sing or act or dance, and that was my way of letting off steam. One year, for Halloween, I dressed as Brandy’s Cinderella. Another year, I kind of dressed like Moesha, even though I was too young to have watched it.

Brandy and Whitney Houston in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 1997. Walt Disney/Storyline/Citadel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Then, when I was 18, I got the role of Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, which is absolutely hilarious — a gay, Black Conrad Birdie? You’ve never seen this before! — and I was like, “Oh, maybe I can actually pursue this.” Brandy ultimately encouraged me through telepathy to get on that stage and start going to auditions.

Brandy loves her daughter and has always been a big family girl, and I’m obsessed with my family to the nth degree as well. When my parents were growing up, there were absolutely no roles for someone like me, so they were cautious about me entering the business. But they were so supportive, and now, when they turn on Hulu or Prime Video and see a clip with me in it, they’re over the moon.

The way Brandy carries herself is very princess — I hope I have that. Well, actually, my podcast In Your Dreams is very crude, but other than that, I try to take my cues from her. She’s always real and poised. The set of my podcast is actually based on my childhood bedroom, and Brandy is framed on a shelf in her Cinderella dress. I have a huge shrine — I am that in love with her.