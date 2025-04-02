Love on the Spectrum is back, and in Season 3, one of the singles showcasing her romantic journey is 22-year-old Pari Kim.

Netflix’s Emmy-winning dating docuseries follows participants on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships. As Pari shared in an interview with the streamer, she’ll be dating women and looking for “love, support, kindness, comfort, trust, understanding, and loyalty” in a potential partner.

Of course, getting there is (literally) half the fun as Pari is a train enthusiast. She said riding on a train paired with some gluten-free pasta and walking through nature would be the ideal date. And, well, it does sound pretty lovely!

As you prepare to watch her adventure on screen, here’s more information about Pari from Love on the Spectrum.

Pari’s Instagram Is An Ode To Trains

Posting as @purpleprincesspari on Instagram (she’s a big fan of Disney princess love stories), Pari frequently shares her love for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Amtrak.

As she put it in one moving post, “To me, trains can represent adventure, freedom, fun, exploration, joy, and excitement! But they can also represent hope and the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In addition to posting about her love of transit, she uses her platform to encourage followers to live their best lives. “One thing I learned in life is that you don’t always need to wait,” she wrote earlier this year. “Sometimes you just have to take a chance and go for it!”

It’s advice that Pari has taken herself. She will graduate from Lesley University with a bachelor’s degree in animation and motion media this spring.

Meet Pari’s Family

As seen in her debut episode, Pari lives with her mom, Esme, in Boston.

Esme is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. “I’m very close with her. I love her very much,” she says on the show, adding that she tries to keep her mom’s spirits up with positivity.

Pari’s family includes her older sister, Teal, and her late dad. “I think Pari and I are learning to do our best to be happy and keep busy so it’s not there all the time,” Esme says of the grieving process on Love on the Spectrum.

A Peek Ahead

Love on the Spectrum isn’t a competition reality show like The Bachelor. That is, there’s no “winner,” just opportunities to date and explore connections in a real-life setting — and Pari’s happy with her experience.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Pari spilled about her new partner. “She’s like the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail,” she said.