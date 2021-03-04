Everything You Need To Know About Starz' Party Down Revival

The creators of Party Down are ready to party once again (and after the COVID-19 pandemic, aren't we all?). On March 4, Starz announced the network is developing a revival of Party Down, the cult-classic series that ran for two seasons from 2009 to 2010. Original executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge are onboard for the revival, with Enbom also serving as showrunner.

"Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom," Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, said in a statement sent to Bustle. "Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm."

The revival is being planned as a six-part limited series that will premiere on Starz at a yet-to-be determined date. And while casting hasn't been made official, many of the show's famous stars seem to be very excited about its return. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Party Down revival.

Plot

Producers are remaining tight-lipped about what story the new series will tell. The original series followed a Los Angeles catering team made up of aspiring actors working for tips while pining for their big breaks. Each episode focused on them planning a new soirée, as they try to impress high-profile clients while their lives get increasingly intertwined — and messy.

Given how it's been more than ten years since the series ended, it's unlikely that the catering team remains in tact. Perhaps the show will see them reconnect after they get the fame and work they desperately wanted, only for their careers to crash during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe the team will reunite for a new endeavor, or it's possible that nothing's changed since 2010. No matter the outcome, fans are sure to be in for a wild ride.

Cast

The original series starred an array of A-list TV stars from your other favorite shows, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullally and Jennifer Coolidge (yes, there's a lot of Veronica Mars overlap). Producers have yet to confirm any casting info, but in a statement, Thomas promised to do whatever it takes to reunite the original stars. "The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen," he said.

However, some stars seem to be hinting at likely returns on Twitter. Lynch confirmed her return ("We're coming back"), while Scott also posted about the revival ("We will have fun yet"). Marino and Mullally also excitedly shared the news, with the Will & Grace star writing, "It’s happeningggggg."

During a 2019 reunion at Vulture Festival to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the series, the cast made it clear that they would be willing to reprise their roles again. "I’d do anything with this group," Mullally said. "I mean, this is really the nicest, funniest, best group of people that I ever worked with. It really is a great group."

How To Watch

The Party Down revival will air on Starz, but the premiere date has yet to be determined, given how it has not gone into production yet. However, it's easier than you think to catch up on the first two seasons. Party Down is now streaming on Starz for subscribers. Amazon Prime Video users can also watch the series if they sign up for a Starz subscription.