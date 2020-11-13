Grey's Anatomy Just Brought Back A Major Character From The Dead

Spoilers ahead for the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 premiere. No, you're not McDreaming: Patrick Dempsey really just returned as Dr. Derek Shepherd in the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 premiere episode. After McWidow discovered Meredith passed out in the Grey Sloan parking lot, ABC gifted fans the ultimate twist, reuniting the famed surgeon with her late husband on a beach somewhere deep in her subconscious. Not to worry though, Meredith isn't dead, but rather is just lost in a bittersweet reverie of her own, and fans will learn more in episode 2 about what exactly is going on with the disheartened doc.

Although the remaining seconds of the premiere left only enough time for a shocked Meredith to respond to Derek's call by uttering his first name (while clutching her chest, like the rest of us, of course), the second episode's preview gave us a tiny bit more of their exchange. "I miss you," she tells him, before Derek responds, "I know." Perhaps the biggest question, however, is why she's shouting at him from afar, rather than running and jumping into his arms in an epic reunion scene a la The Notebook.

The real-life answer could be the same as what was at the center of the onscreen plot: the novel coronavirus pandemic. With Grey Sloan Memorial converted almost entirely to a COVID-19 center, Meredith and her colleagues were hammered with the tragedy of the number of lives lost continuing to rise. Moving forward, this very well could be a contributing factor to the ailment that leads to Meredith to fight sleep out of fear she won't wake up.

