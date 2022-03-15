PC Andrew Harper’s Widow Vows To Be Happy

PC Andrew Harper’s murder in Aug. 2019 shocked the nation. Whilst responding to a call about a robbery in Berkshire, the officer was dragged behind a getaway car for one mile, after becoming entangled in an attached tow rope. Three teenagers were convicted of manslaughter in 2020, subsequently leading to the introduction of “Harper’s Law” in 2021, after the perpetrators received convictions of just 13 and 16 years.

The new legislation states that under UK law, anyone convicted of murdering an emergency service worker in the line of duty will automatically receive a life sentence. Sadly, Harper left behind his wife, Lissie, who he had married just four weeks prior to his untimely death.

PC Harper suffered several injuries on the night of his death. Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent stated, as per The Sun, “A post-mortem was carried out on Andrew’s body, and the cause of death has been recorded as multiple injuries. That is consistent with our current belief that Andrew was caught between a vehicle and the road, and then dragged for a distance.”

PC Harper died just one week before he was due to go on his honeymoon. In Nov. 2021, his widow Lissie said: “Emergency services workers require extra protection. I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society. That protection is what Harper’s Law will provide, and I am delighted that it will, soon.”

Lissie has now opened up on coming to terms with life without her husband. “We had gone from the happiest day of our lives to the worst in such a short space of time. I don’t think I will ever fully come to terms with Andrew’s death,” she remarked. “But I plan to be grateful for every moment and live how Andrew would want me to— to be happy and listen to my heart.”