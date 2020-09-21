Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Have Reportedly Welcomed Their First Child

It's wonderful news for actor Penn Badgley and musician Domino Kirke; the couple welcomed a baby boy last month and confirmed the new arrival on Sunday.

They've made no official statement on the birth, but a wonderful picture of the family appeared on Instagram over the weekend. In the picture (which has since been deleted), Kirke is seen sleeping beside her newborn baby boy in bed. Also on Instagram, Kirke marked 40 days post partum with "placenta art" in praise of their son's "heart shaped home."

The couple tends to keep relatively quiet about his personal life however the couple have been open about the difficulties of pregnancy, especially after the heartbreak of miscarriage.

Kirke first shared her pregnancy story to Instagram in February. In the post, she wrote that after suffering two miscarriages, she and Badgley were "ready to call it."

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," Kirke, who's also mum to 10-year-old Cassius Riley, wrote in the caption. "As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

She continued: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

In the heartfelt post, she also thanked her "little one" for "teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to..."

Badgley and Kirke celebrated three years of marriage in June. They got hitched in a small courthouse ceremony back in 2017, with Kirke's sister, Girls actor Jemima, in attendance.

The couple seem as loved up as ever and back in December, Badgley posted a photo of "Dom" to his Instagram page for her birthday. She can be seen covered in snow, and he writes that she's "a truly radiant soul."