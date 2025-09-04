Penn Badgley Shares 1st Look At His Identical Twins With Domino Kirke

After actor and podcaster Penn Badgley quietly began his paternity leave, he made time for a quick interruption. The You vet recently posted a video announcing an upcoming live Podcrushed event that included a major personal update: He and his wife, singer and birthworker Domino Kirke, have welcomed their identical twins.

Proud Parents

“I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on, by the way, which is also why I’m whispering here,” Badgley began his video on Sept. 3. “Look, you want to see baby feet? Just tiny, little baby feet right there.”

And just like that, Badgley offered his followers the first glimpse at his newborn sons by aiming the camera at one sleeping twin’s tiny feet. “I don’t want to wake them up,” he whispered.

The next day, Kirke shared another look at the twins. For her Instagram announcement, she chose a selfie of her and the boys, each strapped to her chest. The twins appear to be sleeping peacefully, facing each other. Not much of them is visible, but you can see parts of their small faces and hands.

“…and then there were four,” Kirke captioned her post, referencing the total number of children the family now has.

One of her sisters, singer-actor Lola Kirke, shared the post to her Instagram stories, writing, “@domino_kirke_badgley had her babies everyone tell her how amazing she is!!”

The Pregnancy Journey

Badgley and Kirke first started dating in 2014, and then got married in a courthouse ceremony in February 2017 before having a bigger ceremony and reception that summer. They later had their first child together, a son, in August 2020 after two miscarriages. Kirke has another son, Cassius, who was born in 2009, with musician Morgan O’Kane.

In February, Kirke announced they were expecting identical twins. “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST!” she wrote on Instagram at the time, per People. “Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley.”

That April, Badgley told Access Hollywood that they had been trying to get pregnant but hadn’t expected two kids in one go. “The twins was a shock,” he said.

The couple has now gotten their first tastes of what life with two newborns is like. “All hail parents of multiples!” Kirke wrote in an Instagram story on Sept. 4.