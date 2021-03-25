Ever since Bridgerton landed on Netflix last year, viewers of the romantic drama have become highly invested in the personal lives of the show’s two stars, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page (AKA Daphne and The Duke, respectively). While it appears they don’t hold a candle for each other IRL (sigh...), some fans have linked Phoebe Dvynevor to comedian Pete Davidson after alleged sightings of the pair together in the UK and a few other clues, including a set of matching necklaces. But are these two actually dating?

After weeks of speculation, a source confirmed the relationship to People on April 21, noting that Davidson and Dynevor are “really into each other.” Per the source, “Pete is telling friends he's serious about her.” The couple’s official status was further confirmed on April 25, as the Daily Mail published photos of the pair out for a supermarket run and a playful and affectionate park stroll in the UK’s Greater Manchester Area. Prior to the official confirmation, the 25-year-old Bridgerton actor was said to be “spending time” with the SNL star when working on comedy-drama series Younger in New York. Back in February, she posted scenic pictures in the city to her Instagram page, alongside the caption: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

On March 22, Page Six reported that Davidson was spotted in Dvynevor’s hometown of Manchester at the popular Altrincham market. A fan posted a selfie with Davidson to Facebook with the caption “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day … he’s staying over in Altrincham with friends.”

And it seems the Bridgerton star has given Davidson the full UK tour. Per StokeonTrent Live, a local schoolgirl recalled the incredibly unexpected moment she saw the pair walking past her house “holding hands” in Caverswall, Stoke-on-Trent. She managed to grab a photo with Davidson and said of him and Dynevor, “it looked like they were in a relationship.”

Fans became excited when Davidson appeared to confirm his blossoming romance with Dynevor during a recent Zoom call with Marquette University. When students asked him if he had a celebrity crush, he answered, “I’m with my celebrity crush,” before laughing awkwardly.

One recent development involved eagle-eyed fans spotting the pair in identical initial necklaces – a true ’00s throwback. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pete wore a silver “PD” chain, and during a YouTube Q&A, Phoebe was also spotted with the same necklace.

A source reportedly told The Sun, “Pete is wearing it as a romantic gesture to Phoebe. He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them. She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not. Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the PD.”