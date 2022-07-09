Celebrity
Bale, who plays Gorr in the new Thor film, is known for committing to extreme weight loss for his roles.
Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images
Bale lost a considerable amount of weight to play psychopath Patrick Bateman in 2000’s American Psycho. Aside from an all lean protein diet, Bale also got his teeth capped to stay true to the character.
Paramount Classics
He became a skeleton of himself for his 2004 film The Machinist, losing 60 pounds in four months by consuming just “water, an apple, and one cup of coffee per day.” He was ready to lose 20 more pounds before the film’s producers stepped in.