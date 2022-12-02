Kate Middleton & Prince William Were Booed & Mocked On Their U.S. Visit

Celebrity
The couple made their first U.S. trip in eight years — but were met with jeers during a Boston Celtics game.
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Boston on Nov. 30 for their first U.S. trip in eight years. The visit also marks their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after which the couple earned their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the U.S. to present awards at the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Dec. 2, which awards prize money to help fund environmental projects in different fields, including climate change.