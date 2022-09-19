Celebrity

20 Years Later, Kelly Clarkson & American Idol Judges Reunite For Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Kelly Clarkson attends her star ceremony on The Hollywood Wa...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Season 1 winner of American Idol was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 19, 20 years after she won the singing competition show.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since her win in 2002, Clarkson has sold millions of albums and won numerous awards, including three Grammys. Her songs became instant classics and fan-favorite karaoke go-to's since their release in 2004.

Tap