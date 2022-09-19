Celebrity
Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Season 1 winner of American Idol was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 19, 20 years after she won the singing competition show.
Since her win in 2002, Clarkson has sold millions of albums and won numerous awards, including three Grammys. Her songs became instant classics and fan-favorite karaoke go-to's since their release in 2004.