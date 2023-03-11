Celebrity
After listening to her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, travel back to 2007, when Cyrus released her first album outside of Hannah Montana.
Cyrus released her debut album on June 24, 2007, over a year after breaking out as her onscreen alter-ego Hannah Montana, with the most introductory title you could think of: Meet Miley Cyrus.
Her first album was tied in with the soundtrack for Hannah Montana Season 2, forming a clear division between Hannah’s Disney Channel hits and Cyrus’ self-written songs.