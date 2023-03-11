Celebrity

Now That Endless Summer Vacation Is Here, Let’s Revisit Miley’s First Album From 2007

After listening to her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, travel back to 2007, when Cyrus released her first album outside of Hannah Montana.

15 Years Ago, Miley Cyrus Released Her Debut Album
Colin McConnell/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

Cyrus released her debut album on June 24, 2007, over a year after breaking out as her onscreen alter-ego Hannah Montana, with the most introductory title you could think of: Meet Miley Cyrus.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her first album was tied in with the soundtrack for Hannah Montana Season 2, forming a clear division between Hannah’s Disney Channel hits and Cyrus’ self-written songs.

Tap