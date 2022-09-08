Royal Family
The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 and was the longest-reigning monarch in England’s history.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. She ascended the British throne at 25 years old. Throughout her reign, she oversaw 15 prime ministers, celebrated her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum jubilees, and bred dozens of dogs. Here, we take a look back on her extraordinary life, including her 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor on April 21, 1926. Later in life as the Queen, she lead her own family through tragedy and triumph. She was a model for discretion, and remained a popular personality.