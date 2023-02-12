Celebrity
In 2012, Rihanna took journalists and friends along in a private jet for a chaotic 7-day world tour.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
On Oct. 31, 2012, Rihanna announced her 777 Tour. In celebration of her seventh album Unapologetic, the singer performed seven shows in seven days in seven different cities across North America and Europe, using a 777 plane to get around.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
The flight took off from Los Angeles to Mexico City on Nov. 14 and hit Toronto, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, and London before ending in New York on Nov. 20. Rihanna invited 150 journalists and a group of “die-hard” fans to join her on the plane for the whole week. What could possibly go wrong?