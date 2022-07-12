TV & Movies

10 Photos Of The Wildest Limo Arrivals From The Bachelorette Premiere

From Alec’s children's choir to Jacob’s shirtless arrival, the new men on The Bachelorette certainly made an unforgettable first impression on Gabby and Rachel.

Jacob on 'The Bachelorette'
ABC/Craig Sjodin
By Jake Viswanath

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tino took advantage of his occupation as a contractor and ditched the limo, instead arriving on a forklift. Somehow, it worked, as Tino earned Rachel’s first impression rose and made out with her the whole night.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Self-proclaimed “meatball enthusiast” James decided to lead with his passion, bringing perhaps the world’s largest meatball sandwich to Gabby and Rachel. Hopefully, the food didn’t go to waste.

