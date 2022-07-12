TV & Movies
From Alec’s children's choir to Jacob’s shirtless arrival, the new men on The Bachelorette certainly made an unforgettable first impression on Gabby and Rachel.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tino took advantage of his occupation as a contractor and ditched the limo, instead arriving on a forklift. Somehow, it worked, as Tino earned Rachel’s first impression rose and made out with her the whole night.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Self-proclaimed “meatball enthusiast” James decided to lead with his passion, bringing perhaps the world’s largest meatball sandwich to Gabby and Rachel. Hopefully, the food didn’t go to waste.