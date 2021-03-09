The world got a rare
video of baby Archie, the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during the couple’s sit-down CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7. The parents, who discussed security concerns during the conversation, have released just a few images of Archie since his birth in May 2019.
There are a few logistical reasons for that: First, as Archie is
not directly in line to become a monarch, he’s made fewer public appearances than his first cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And secondly, much of Archie’s life has taken place during COVID-19 lockdown or restrictions, further decreasing the number of potential outings, which is independent of his parents stepping down from their royal duties.
Here is a look at all the times the public has gotten a glimpse of little Archie, who's already broken barriers and sparked
conversations about race across continents — all before his second birthday. His first official appearance: His first artsy Instagram:
On American Mother’s Day, just a few days later, the now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account
paid tribute to mothers with a sweet photo of newborn Archie’s feet in Meghan’s hands. Archie’s first selfie:
In June 2019, Sussex Royal posted a sepia shot of Archie’s face behind what appear to be Harry’s hands.
His trip to a polo game: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
During the summer of 2019, Meghan brought the baby to watch his dad
at a polo match, alongside Kate Middleton. His first trip to Africa: His first Christmas:
Archie was the star of the family’s
2019 Christmas card, which was first shared by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account. A wintery Canadian vacation:
In its end-of-year Instagram post, the Sussex Royal account shared a photo of Archie donning a double pom-pom beanie
in scenic British Columbia. A quarantine birthday:
In May 2020, after the family had relocated to California, Meghan shared a video of her reading a book with Archie as part of a fundraising effort for
families affected by the pandemic. A California Christmas:
In Archie’s
second Christmas card, first shared by the animal rights organization Mayhew, Meghan and Harry opted for an artistic approach that included their two pups. A glimpse into West Coast life: