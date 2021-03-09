The world got a rare video of baby Archie, the first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during the couple’s sit-down CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7. The parents, who discussed security concerns during the conversation, have released just a few images of Archie since his birth in May 2019.

There are a few logistical reasons for that: First, as Archie is not directly in line to become a monarch, he’s made fewer public appearances than his first cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And secondly, much of Archie’s life has taken place during COVID-19 lockdown or restrictions, further decreasing the number of potential outings, which is independent of his parents stepping down from their royal duties.

Here is a look at all the times the public has gotten a glimpse of little Archie, who's already broken barriers and sparked conversations about race across continents — all before his second birthday.

His first official appearance: In Archie’s first publicly shared photo, he appeared with his parents for a meeting with the press on May 8, 2019 at just two days old. A few days later, fans got to see photos of the Queen gushing over Archie when they announced his name. (It was originally reported that Meghan and Harry opted out of a post-birth hospital photoshoot, but in the CBS interview, Meghan revealed that the couple hadn’t been asked.)

His first artsy Instagram: On American Mother’s Day, just a few days later, the now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account paid tribute to mothers with a sweet photo of newborn Archie’s feet in Meghan’s hands.

Archie’s first selfie: In June 2019, Sussex Royal posted a sepia shot of Archie’s face behind what appear to be Harry’s hands.

His trip to a polo game: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the summer of 2019, Meghan brought the baby to watch his dad at a polo match, alongside Kate Middleton.

His christening: The infant had his first formal photo op with the extended family in July 2019. A candid photo of Archie with his dad and grandfather from the event was posted that November.

His first trip to Africa: In September 2019, Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu when he joined his parents on a 10-day tour of Africa.

His first Christmas: Archie was the star of the family’s 2019 Christmas card, which was first shared by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account.

A wintery Canadian vacation: In its end-of-year Instagram post, the Sussex Royal account shared a photo of Archie donning a double pom-pom beanie in scenic British Columbia.

A quarantine birthday: In May 2020, after the family had relocated to California, Meghan shared a video of her reading a book with Archie as part of a fundraising effort for families affected by the pandemic.

A California Christmas: In Archie’s second Christmas card, first shared by the animal rights organization Mayhew, Meghan and Harry opted for an artistic approach that included their two pups.