Pink’s Battle With COVID-19 Was So Bad That She Rewrote Her Will

Pink’s battle with COVID-19 was a lot worse than anyone ever suspected. On Monday, May 3, the pop star told Mark Wright of the Heart Radio show that she thought she was going to die from the virus and even began making preparations. “It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will,” she admitted. And after explaining that her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow were OK, the “So What” singer revealed that she “thought it was over” for her and her son Jameson.

“I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her,” Pink recalled. “It was really really scary and really bad.” The virus also prompted the musician to reflect on her time as a mother. “As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?’” she continued. “‘And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”

Pink first revealed that she and Jameson tested positive on April 3, 2020. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in a post on Twitter and Instagram. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

After making a full recovery, Pink penned an essay for NBC News ahead of Mother’s Day last year, which detailed her and her family’s experience with COVID-19. “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she wrote at the time. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Elsewhere in the essay, the singer explained that her situation was not unique. “There are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day,” she continued. “Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

Pink closed out her article by urging people to support organizations like UNICEF, which continue to provide supplies to families in need amid the ongoing pandemic. She also encouraged people to spend time with their loved ones and think about ways they can help those in need. “This Mother’s Day, as you hold your babies tight, I encourage you to think about all the mamas around the world who still need our help,” she wrote. “I know you would do anything to protect your own child, so let’s make sure every mama has the same opportunity and resources to protect theirs.”