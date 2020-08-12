Founded in 2017, Platform Presents aims to spotlight and nurture rising talent in the world of acting, with a particular interest in female voices. The shortlist for the production company's annual Playwright's Prize was recently unveiled, and the 2020 winner is due to be announced soon. If you'd like to discover more, here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Platform Presents Playwright’s Prize.

The London-based production company intends to create a platform for rising actors, writers, and directors. Producing play readings, poetry, and productions in theatres across the capital, the organisation gives up and coming talent an opportunity to meet, work alongside, and learn from already established figures in the industry. Funds to support this year's Playwright’s Prize were raised at Platform Presents' annual Poetry Gala in February, and after more than 200 play submissions from writers based around the world, nine finalists have been shortlisted by co-founders Gala Gordon and Isabella Macpherson, alongside a team of script readers.

The shortlist for the 2020 prize includes Bird in a Ribcage by Lizzie Stern, Everything Beautiful Happens At Night by Ted Malawer, F***boys by Katie Burnett, Private by Mona Pirnot, Burn by Chris Thompson, Burning Falling Rising Monster by Kate Vozella, Is Edward Snowden Single? by Kate Cortesi, Stripped by Hew Rous-Eyre, and My Dad’s a C*** by Anoushka Warden.

1917's ​George MacKay, Glee star Dianna Agron, Aimee Lou Wood, Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Aki Omoshaybi have each filmed excerpts from this year's shortlisted plays, and the 2020 line-up of Playwright Prize judges includes producers Amy Gardner, Charlie Wood, and Francesca Gardiner, playwright David Eldridge, screenwriters Francesca Gardiner and Rachel De-Lahay, actors Iwan Rheon, Nicholas Pinnock and Tuppence Middleton, agent Ness Evans, director Sam Yates, and Platform Presents co-founders Gordon and Macpherson.

The winner of the 2020 Playwright’s Prize will be announced at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, and will receive ongoing mentoring alongside a cash prize of £5,000.