Pop Idol Legend Darius Campbell Danesh Has Died Aged 41

Former Pop Idol contestant and celebrated West End star Darius Campbell Danesh has passed away. The 41-year-old was found dead in his U.S. home in Minnesota on August 11.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," his family said in a statement. "The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown, at this stage, while medical examinations continue.”

The statement concluded: "We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Danesh, who hailed from Glasgow, Scotland, became a household name when he auditioned for ITV’s Popstars in 2001. He delivered a unique and memorable take on Britney Spears’ hit song “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”

He returned to our screens a year later, this time without his ponytail, to audition for Pop Idol. The performer enjoyed great success throughout the series, making it through to the final. The show was eventually won by Will Young, with Gareth Gates coming in second place, but Danesh landed his own record deal soon after.

The singer celebrated his first number one single in July 2002 with his self-penned track “Colourblind,” and his debut album Dive In reached the UK top ten. Danesh then went on to forge a career for himself in the West End, earning great acclaim for his portrayal of Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Danesh, who has lived in the U.S. for many years, married Canadian actor Natasha Henstridge in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. The couple filed for divorce in 2013, and the proceedings were finalised in 2018.

Darius Campbell Danesh and his former wife Natasha Henstridge in 2011 Getty Images/Dave Bennett

Following the announcement of Danesh’s passing, fans and admirers have taken to Twitter to show their respect. One commenter tweeted: “I always liked him. Never forget, he went on national TV and said he was going to be a multi-platinum selling artist before he was 35, became a laughing stock, and then went and f*cking did it.”

Another fan remarked: “Darius was such a huge figure for that early ‘00s wave of reality TV and characters coming out of it. Us Pop Idol fans will never forget the ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ clip, but ‘Colourblind’ was such a bop. He always seemed so suave and talented. This is just too sad.”