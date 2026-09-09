Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are only witches in Practical Magic, not in real life. And yet, one of them managed to snag some valuable items from the set in plain sight, as only the Owens sisters could. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, Bullock revealed the prop that she took from the original 1998 film — and the wardrobe essential that she brought back for the new sequel.

When Bustle asked which outfits or props they wanted to go back in time and steal, Kidman hilariously sold out Bullock, revealing she had already taken stuff.

“I stole what I wanted to begin with,” Bullock says. “The skirt that I wore in one of the cemetery scenes at the beginning [of this film] is the same skirt I wore in the first film. I already had it.”

Bullock’s skirt from 1998’s Practical Magic. Warner Bros./screenshot via HBO Max

Bullock also took some decor, but she wants to be clear she acquired it ethically.

“I stole — I didn't steal it, I bought it — this vintage chalkboard on framed oak and on wheels that was in the attic,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘This is the best game chalkboard.’ It's also a piece of art. It’s from like the 1920s. It’s gorgeous, so that came home.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The actor’s on-screen daughters Joey King and Maisie Williams were toddlers when the first movie premiered in theaters, but if they could take things from the set, they would immediately use a time-travel machine. “I would love to wear Sandra's jeans from the first film,” Williams gushes. “My goodness, those jeans. Ugh, I can’t.”

King, however, has a more unconventional yet understandable request. “I would take that stove in that kitchen,” she says. “It’s beautiful. That'd be really awkward to carry, but I would do it.” Luckily, Williams finds a clever workaround. “Put it on a skateboard,” she suggests, laughing.

In Practical Magic 2, King and Williams take center stage nearly 25 years after the events of the original movie, confronting their magical powers and family ancestry for the first time. So naturally, Bullock’s Sally and Kidman’s Gillian’s family house becomes their home base as well, filled with the witchiest wardrobe and whimsical decor. No wonder they want to steal everything.