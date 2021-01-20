With the exception of Donald Trump's not star-studded 2017 celebration, performing at presidents' inaugurations was an honor no matter who won the election. Everyone remembers how Aretha Franklin made us cry at Barack Obama's first inaugural ceremony, and Beyoncé's national anthem rendition in 2013, but did you know that Jessica Simpson stole the show at George Bush's inauguration? Simpson, Destiny's Child, and Fleetwood Mac are just some of the iconic inauguration performances you definitely forgot about but need to watch ASAP.