Festival season is officially upon us — and it’s not just music. On June 27, Prime Video’s inaugural Obsessed Fest will bring together the buzziest stars from across the streamer’s expanding YA slate. The fan event (which takes place at nya Studios in Los Angeles) will revolve around a main stage featuring live sessions with star-studded talent — see the names below — as well as special fan moments and exclusive footage.

In addition to that central hub, attendees can look forward to a literary lounge, content creation suite, screenings, merch, and even food inspired by the shows and movies of Obsessed Fest.

Wondering who’s confirmed to attend? Bustle can exclusively reveal the lineup of actors, authors, and creatives attending Prime Video’s first Obsessed Fest — and there’s someone for every fandom to, well, obsess over.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman from The Love Hypothesis

Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, and Mary Beth Barone from Overcompensating

Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, Stephen Kalyn, and creator/EP Louisa Levy from Off Campus

Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, author Carley Fortune and showrunner/EP Amy B. Harris from Every Year After

Lexi Minetree from Elle

Gavin Casalegno, Lana Condor and Tommi Rose from The Devil’s Mouth

Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and author Mercedes Ron from Your Fault: London

Ester Expósito from Drawn Together

Damian Hardung from Maxton Hall

Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez and author/producer Anna Todd from The Last Sunrise

Author Casey McQuiston from Red, White & Royal Wedding

Prime Video

Given how much Prime Video loves a book adaptation, it’s fitting that Obsessed Fest will feature the first live activation of Prime Book Club, which taps into the world of #BookTok and serves as a platform for authors, talent, and creators alike. The on-site book club will feature author signings, live chats, workshops, and more.

And over at the Amazon Music Lounge, fans can revisit musical moments from their favorite shows with special programming and an all-day DJ set.

As Sue Kroll, head of marketing at Amazon MGM Studios, recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “Audiences today don’t just consume stories — they inhabit them, build communities around them, and carry them far beyond the screen. Obsessed Fest is our invitation to bring that energy into the real world — a space where fandom, storytelling, and genuine connection converge in a way that feels immediate, immersive, and unforgettable.”