This weekend marked the 23rd year since Princess Diana’s death. Both her sons have worked tirelessly to continue their mother's legacy and today it's been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planted forget-me-nots in a school garden in Los Angeles in remembrance of her.

Images shared on social media showed the couple working in the garden alongside children from the Assistance League of LA Preschool Learning Center. The caption read:

"In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students."

Prince Harry and Meghan's trip coincided with the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death and, in order to remember her, the pair decided to plant forget-me-nots in and amongst the wildflowers. (Forget-me-nots were also featured in Meghan's wedding day bouquet.)

The Assistance League of Los Angeles established the Preschool Learning Center which gives opportunities and supports struggling families and children from surrounding communities. The children that attend are between the ages of three and five and it helps them develop social, creative, and physical skills. As well as gardening, the children read books about planting and vegetables with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The planting of the the forget-me-nots comes a few days after an announcement from Prince William and Prince Harry that a statue would of their mother is set to be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1 2021 to mark her 60th birthday. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy," the statement read.