Celebrity

12 Heartwarming Things Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Said About Their Kids

“This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jordyn Tilchen

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” Prince Harry told the press after he and Markle welcomed their son Archie on May 6, 2019. “This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two days after Archie’s birth, Markle was clearly smitten. “He has the sweetest temperament,” she said when the baby made his debut at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. “He’s really calm.” Later, she added that her first days with Archie were “a dream” and described motherhood as “magic.” “It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world,” she said.

Prince Harry added: “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Tap