Will & Kate Have One Specific Request For Their New Live-In Housekeeper

Imagine relocating to a royal palace. Sounds like a Disney-fuelled fantasy, but it will be a reality for one qualified individual, because Prince William and Kate Middleton are searching for a housekeeper to manage their Kensington Palace home. There is a very particular requirement though…

"Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount," the job application stresses. (Read: Cambridge fans hoping to live out their royal fantasies need not apply.)

Per the job description post on the Royal Household vacancies page, the role will “support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence.”

Candidates should "have an organised approach and take pride in what [they] do," the post says, as well as "be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative."

Though a salary is not stated, perks include living at Kensington Palace, of course, with meals and travel expenses all covered. While primarily based in Kensington, the successful applicant "may also be expected to travel with the family when necessary," reports the Daily Mail.

MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images

The Cambridge’s aren’t the only ones hiring: The Queen is looking for an apprentice cleaner to join her Windsor Castle team, too. The salary for that role starts at £19,140, so we would imagine the gig at the Cambridge’s pays a bit more than that.

Applications close on November 7.